Morgan Stanley Acquires 72,598 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of RE/MAX worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

RE/MAX stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $561.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

