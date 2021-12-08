Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €800.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €800.00 ($898.88) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on ASML in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €800.00 ($898.88) target price on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €733.83 ($824.53).

