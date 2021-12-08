Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

