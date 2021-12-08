Morgan Stanley Buys 114,644 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of UMH Properties worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

