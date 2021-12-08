Morgan Stanley Buys 43,130 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

