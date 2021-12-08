Morgan Stanley Buys 525,631 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Venator Materials worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $285.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

