Morgan Stanley Buys 565,275 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Ocugen worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 444.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 94,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 584.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 399,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $6,087,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OCGN opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

