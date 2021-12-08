Morgan Stanley Buys 60,823 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omeros worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $2,924,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.