Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of National Presto Industries worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 413.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

