Morgan Stanley Cuts Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €60.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 185,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,644. Worldline has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

