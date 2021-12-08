Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNNT. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.