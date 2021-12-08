Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Oppenheimer worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oppenheimer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 150.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 317,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

