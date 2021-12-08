Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $380.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

