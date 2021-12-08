Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Immutep worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Immutep alerts:

IMMP opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Immutep Limited has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immutep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immutep Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.