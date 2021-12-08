Morgan Stanley Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 159.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Chuy’s worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 120.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $568.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

