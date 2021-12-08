Morgan Stanley Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 159.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Chuy’s worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 120.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHUY stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $568.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
