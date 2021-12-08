Morgan Stanley Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

