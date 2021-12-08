Morgan Stanley Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $947.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.