Morgan Stanley Has $4.83 Million Position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.60% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLCN opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.