Morgan Stanley Has $4.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

