Morgan Stanley Has $4.96 Million Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $19,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $14,575,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

