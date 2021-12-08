Morgan Stanley Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Silvercorp Metals worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.00. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

