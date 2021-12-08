Morgan Stanley Purchases 204,153 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REVG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 2.42.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.