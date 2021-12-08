Morgan Stanley Purchases 266,607 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Inseego worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

