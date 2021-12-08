Morgan Stanley Purchases 63,007 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

