Morgan Stanley Purchases 716,486 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 1,793.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.30% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

UTI stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $270.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.