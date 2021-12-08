Morgan Stanley Purchases 91,748 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

ESI stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

