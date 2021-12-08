Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Altus Midstream worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

