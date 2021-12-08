Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

NYSE BGT opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

