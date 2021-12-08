Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $341,000.

JQUA opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.