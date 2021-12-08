Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

