Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.