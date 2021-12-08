Morgan Stanley Sells 106,024 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $424.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

