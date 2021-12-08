Morgan Stanley Sells 11,030 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Establishment Labs worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 105.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 488.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 266.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

