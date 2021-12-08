Morgan Stanley Sells 35,727 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Ontrak worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,550. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

