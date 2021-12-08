Morgan Stanley Sells 6,729 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of EHang worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,900,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. EHang Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $129.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $943.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

