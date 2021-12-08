Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.07% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 244,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 154,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

