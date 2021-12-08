Morpheus Labs Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $400,284.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00220540 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

