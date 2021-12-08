Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Morphic worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.27. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.