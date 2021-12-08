Morris Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,871.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.