Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,861.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,709.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

