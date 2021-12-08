Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

ABBV stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

