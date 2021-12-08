Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,871.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,744.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

