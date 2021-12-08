Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,861.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,709.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

