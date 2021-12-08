Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

