Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,323.52

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,323.52 ($17.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.90). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.50), with a volume of 121,278 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £702.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,323.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,302.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,335 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,588.65 ($2,106.68). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($396.76). In the last three months, insiders bought 440 shares of company stock worth $566,375.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

