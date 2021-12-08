Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,698,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 13,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of MSI opened at $254.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.