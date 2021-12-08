Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.89

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.89 and traded as high as $30.75. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 105,909 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

