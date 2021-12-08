MovieBloc (MBL) Tops One Day Volume of $19.04 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $67.81 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,850,590,615 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

