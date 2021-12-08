MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of MRC Global worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

