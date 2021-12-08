MS INTERNATIONAL plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 215.98 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.73. The stock has a market cap of £34.98 million and a P/E ratio of 32.57. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

