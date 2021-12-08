MS INTERNATIONAL plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 215.98 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.73. The stock has a market cap of £34.98 million and a P/E ratio of 32.57. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
About MS INTERNATIONAL
Read More: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.